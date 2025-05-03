Harold Fannin Jr. just put Browns' re-signed TE in seriously hot water

This offseason, the Cleveland Browns have been making very smart, quiet moves on the margins that will benefit the team in 2025 as it pertains to their depth. At tight end, they especially ensured that David Njoku had solid insurance with the re-signing of Blake Whiteheart to a new deal.

Whiteheart played very well last year when Njoku had gone down numerous times with injuries, and he definitely earned another look at being the teams' TE2 in 2025. The former UDFA who signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 landed with the Browns in 2024, and the team clearly saw some potential in the 6-4 tight end.

However, the team also couldn't pass up on the opportunity to take one of the more slept on tight ends in this year's NFL Draft: Harold Fannin Jr. The MAC-leader in receiving yards and offensive engine for the 2024 Bowling Green Falcons was there at 67th overall for the taking, and the Browns took him right there.

That throws a bit of a wrench into the Browns' re-signing of Whiteheart. They now roster Njoku, Fannin, Whiteheart, and Brenden Bates, who they added late in the season in 2024.

How drafting Fannin might impact Whiteheart in 2025

Fannin is a rookie, so he'll need to prove that he's able to take on near-starters snaps as he's projected to be able to do to begin the year. He still has some things to work on his rookie year, such as his blocking and strength, but he's expected to act as the Browns' big addition to their offense outside of the running game.

Whiteheart, on the other hand, was only seen as a "break glass in case of emergency" option for Cleveland. He was slid in alongside Jordan Akins in relief of Njoku throughout the year, and was a great check down option often utilized by Jameis Winston when he was starting for the team. However, he wasn't providing any flashy moments like other receivers like Jerry Jeudy or even Cedric Tillman were able to achieve in 2024.

He, alongside Fannin, will compete to be the TE2 to Njoku this season. With the Browns likely seeking to prove that they were right to swing fairly high on Fannin, though, it feels like we're going to see Fannin win that role over a low cost re-signing they got done in the offseason, prior to getting the rookie.

