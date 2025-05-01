Insider says Browns attempting Herculean effort to steal Nick Chubb from Bears

Nick Chubb is still a free agent, months after ending his last year with the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He broke his foot in that game and was unable to close out the season on a high note, and it had been an uphill climb to reach his previous 1,000+ rushing yard production after returning in Week 7 of the 2024 season.

Chubb, who is proababy considering this coming year as his true comeback since his terrible knee injury suffered in 2023, is still not back with the Browns - nor is he back with any team. He expressed interest in remaining with Cleveland after the season was wrapped, but the Browns' front office seemed happy to let him test the waters before they committed salary to him.

Now, after a draft that saw them take two top rated running backs to slide in alongside Jerome Ford, it feels more likely that Chubb walks. It might be why he's been posting a lot of "revenge" type of workout content, almost to say, "look at what you're missing out on, Cleveland."

But, according to Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan, Chubb is still being pursued by Cleveland this offseason. However, another team is getting just as aggressive in their attempt to take the former All Pro running back: the Chicago Bears.

Chubb being pursued by Browns, Bears in free agency

The Bears, who could definitely use another punch on offense behind a revitalized offensive line, are looking to probably add Chubb as a a high-risk, high-reward RB1. The Browns, on the other hand, probably feel less pressure to sign Chubb considering they drafted both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson to try to replace his production in the backfield.

"The #Browns want to bring Nick Chubb back. They are trying hard to bring Nick back. I know this. The #Bears are very serious about bringing him in and are trying to make this push"



🎙️@KenCarman to @SportsBoyTony on future for RB Nick Chubb🏈⤵️



🔊Listen: https://t.co/2RT1AdD9C2 pic.twitter.com/omMjkU6cpI — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 1, 2025

Read more: Latest Shedeur Sanders rumor shows Browns struck at perfect time in NFL Draft

Chubb would add immediately impactful veteran leadership to the Browns' locker room, and especially to their now-very young running back room. Imagining Chubb mentoring a very similar in style runner in Judkins and a raw but talented running back in Sampson is almost too good to be true.

Cleveland can also just use all the goodwill they can crop from this Browns fanbase, which is still trying to find joy again after another abysmal season with no franchise quarterback to show for it. He's beloved in Cleveland, and he'd be such an easy way to gain "points" with fans if Andrew Berry is able to re-sign him to a new deal.

More Browns news and analysis