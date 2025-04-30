Nick Chubb sends loud and clear message to Browns after NFL Draft

As most, if not all, Cleveland Browns fans know by now, it seems like Nick Chubb is a certain goner from the team this offseason. He's a free agent with far too much upside for running back needy teams to pass up on, especially considering this year is more like his comeback to the league.

After a poor attempt at a restart in 2024 behind a shoddy Browns offensive line and with poor quarterback play, Chubb deserves another shot at redemption. Following a catastrophic knee injury suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 season, Chubb has yet to play a full season. And, 2025 seems like his best opportunity to do so.

Unfortunately, it just doesn't seem like that'll be for the Browns. They just drafted two running backs with high upsides in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and they still have their RB2 in Jerome Ford locked in for another year. In short, they probably don't see the need to fight to keep him. But, Chubb always felt like a Brown for life, so the idea of him walking is a bit jarring nonetheless.

Chubb is well aware of the Browns' not-so-subtle message to him with the draft, though. Taking two young running backs, with one likely to start, is pretty forward. So, Chubb has decided to take to social media to exhibit exactly what the Browns are set to miss out on this season.

Chubb's workout videos will send Browns fans into a tailspin

Several workout videos posted by Chubb were shared by Brad Stainbrook from The OBR and 24/7 Sports to social media, specifically Twitter/X, after the draft.

Nick Chubb just posted another workout video on Instagram this morning. Clearly sending a message now.



The #Browns drafted two running backs last week. pic.twitter.com/klNX4JOWqd — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 29, 2025

The weight being deadlifted in this clip is absolutely wild, and Chubb is doing it with ease. That's after yet another knee surgery and a broken foot suffered by him at the end of the 2024 season. And, in another clip shared by Stainbrook from Chubb's Instagram, he's seen leaping over hurdles for fun.

Read more: Shedeur Sanders has already demonstrated his elite quarterback trait to the Browns

While workout videos are notoriously misleading, and don't necessarily translate to a player's success on the field, you have to feel good about how confident Chubb feels in his rehabilitation. He' obviously ready to get back to live games and is proving in these clips that the Browns didn't need to lean so heavily into this running back draft.

At just 29 years old, Chubb is a great gamble to take if you're a team in need of a RB1 this season. With a mystery NFC North team already being linked to Chubb, and with Andrew Berry's recent comments regarding the team's "makeup" in the running back room, these videos seem like Chubb's way of letting the Browns know what they're about to miss out on.

More Browns news and analysis