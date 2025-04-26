Andrew Berry delivers brutal message about Nick Chubb's future with Browns

Stop me if this is an obvious observation, but it sure seemed like after the Cleveland Browns selected Dylan Sampson in the 4th round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they knew something that Browns fans didn't about Nick Chubb's future with the team.

It's sad, but it's the reality of the situation after grabbing Sampson and Quinshon Judkins in the draft, in addition to them just not having re-signed Chubb this offseason. They just never seemed motivated to do so, and are likely even less motivated after getting two top running back prospects in the draft with seeming ease.

But, there's been no official confirmation that Chubb is gone for good from the team. He's simply not been signed. Conversations have been had between the two sides, but nothing's been set in stone.

However, if you tuned into general manager Andrew Berry's press conference after the team had finished out their Day 3 by taking Shedeur Sanders in the 5th round, you'd know right away what Chubb's status is as a Brown moving forward.

Berry confirms Chubb's future with team

Berry told reporters on Saturday after finishing up their draft that, regarding Chubb, "The complexion of our RB room has changed this weekend. We'll be assessing where the roster is in the coming week." This quote, shared by The Land on Demand's Tony Grossi, is revealing as to Cleveland's plans for the former star running back moving forward.

It's clear they're not getting him back. He's sure to get, or already be getting, numerous calls from teams who missed out on running backs at the start of Day 3. Big names like Cam Skattebo, Sampson, Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson, and others were off the board quickly for teams in need of backs like the Kansas City Chiefs.

They'd be a potential suitor for Chubb's services, as well as the Dallas Cowboys. His free agency stock rose significantly thanks to this draft cycle, and now that the dust has settled, it'll be easy to see which teams are still in need of a starting RB1 ahead of training camp.

