Nick Chubb's most likely suitor emerges during NFL Draft (and it's awful for Browns fans)

As Day 3 kicked off, it was clear that a run was being made on one specific position early on in the 4th round: running back. Between Cam Skattebo landing with the New York Giants and Bhayshul Tuten being taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the Browns' old 104th pick, it was clear that teams were starting to take advantage of just how deep this year's class was at running back.

The Cleveland Browns already made their big swing on a running back, though, and that was on Day 2 with their 36th pick. They snagged Quinshon Judkins off the board. Judkins, a strong and violent runner, is eerily similar to Nick Chubb in his running style. So, it's a perfect match for Cleveland.

Only a match, of course, if the Browns re-sign Chubb. It's been reported that the two sides have had conversations about reaching a new deal sometime after the draft, so he may be coming back as their RB1 to begin 2025 alongside Judkins and Jerome Ford. But, what if Chubb suddenly becomes a hot commodity for teams picking later on Day 3 who just saw a run on the position?

That feels like it might be the case for the Kansas City Chiefs' big running back problem, and Chubb might be sought out by the perennial championship contenders for his services. And, that'd be a true nightmare for Browns fans to see unfold.

Chubb might become hot free agent after NFL Draft

Kansas City's running back depth saw a significant hit this past season. Isiah Pacheco saw a slip up in production after suffering a broken leg early in the 2024 season, and Kareem Hunt was not at all the same running back he had been with the Cleveland Browns back in 2022 and 2023. So, it would make sense for them to potentially pivot to the 29-year old Chubb.

Chubb is an injury risk like Pacheco. He's coming off a broken foot from 2024, and he was slow to get going after returning from his second catastrophic kne injury. But, if Chubb is anything, it's a hard worker and grinder. He's sure to come back in 2025 with a chip on his shoulder for what probably felt like a lost comeback season.

It'd be tragic to see him walk for Kansas City. They're the villains of the league, and Chubb is the opposite of that in Browns lore.

