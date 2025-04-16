Nick Chubb's future with Browns remains murky after cryptic social media post

As the Cleveland Browns gear up for the NFL draft, set to begin in just one week, there remains one pretty big question hanging over their offense: where is Nick Chubb?

The Cleveland Browns' star running back has gone through a lot to get back onto the football field consistently, and that's a goal we should expect to see him finally reach in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Chubb was unfortunately not able to get back to 100% in 2024, when he only ran for a few hundred yards and eventually broke his foot in Week 15.

Chubb clearly deserves another shot with Cleveland, though. He's only ever played for the Browns, and he's never expressed an interest in wanting to go elsewhere. You cannot say the same for the team's other star, Myles Garrett, who just reached a historic agreement with the team after requesting a trade to a winner this offseason.

Chubb should be done the same courtesy - obviously not with the same type of contract, but at least with the same type of goodwill extended. But, that's yet to be done. And, Chubb is clearly taking notice of that with his latest cryptic post to social media.

Chubb's cryptic social media post shows Browns aren't anywhere near reaching deal with him

Chubb posted to Instagram on Tuesday to show he's been in the gym rehabbing from his broken foot and previous knee surgery. The caption was the most intriguing part of the post, though:

"They’ve already wrote my ending when I’m just getting started," penned Chubb on the Instagram post.

Chubb is clearly hearing the rumblings from analysts and Browns reporters who are also wondering aloud what his future holds given he's yet to sign anywhere this offseason. You'd think a team in dire need of running, like the Dallas Cowboys or even AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers would be interested in the veteran, but no one has gotten a deal done with him.

Maybe the Browns let Chubb know that, after the draft, they'd be getting more aggressive in their pursuit of re-signing the former All-Pro. Or, maybe Chubb is waiting on Cleveland's draft to wrap up to decide whether he wants to be relegated to being their RB2 or to see if they take a decent enough rookie running back to take secondary snaps to him.

Either way, the stove as it pertains to Chubb is clearly set to heat up.

