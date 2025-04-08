College Football Playoff standout named ideal Nick Chubb replacement by analyst

The Cleveland Browns were uncharacteristically terrible with their run game in 2024. They averaged just 4.1 rushing yards per attempt, and had just eight rushing touchdowns on the year compared to their opponents, who racked up 22. They ranked 29th in the league in total rush yards, and 31st in the league in rushing touchdowns.

That's a far cry from the powerhouse they had with Nick Chubb healthy back in 2022, where he alone rushed for 1,525 total yards and 5.1 rushing yards per carry. With 2023 coming with a major knee injury, though, it was to be expected that he'd need some time to ramp back up into action in 2024.

That he did. He only finished up with 332 yards on 102 carries last season, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry and picking up just three touchdowns before going down with a broken foot late in the year.

That was just an eight game sample, but it certainly felt like the worst was coming to fruition regarding Chubb and his future in Cleveland: his knee injuries were finally catching up to him, and he seems permanently slowed down as a result.

So, what do the Browns do? It'd be nice to see them bring him back on a new deal, as he remains unsigned this free agency, but he might need to accept a reduced role as the team looks to the draft to find another diamond in the rough. This is an especially solid running back group, so it'd be smart for Cleveland to find a Chubb replacement in the draft.

According to PFF's Mason Cameron, that replacement should be Arizona State University's Cam Skattebo.

PFF names Skattebo as perfect Day 2 pick for Browns in NFL draft

Cameron wrote in his piece on Day 2 picks for all 32 teams that Skattebo would be the ideal choice for the Browns with a later round pick, explaining that his physicality and ability to block are traits that the team can't pass up - especially as they may need to fully replace Chubb's past production.

"Cleveland has struggled to find a workhorse back to lean on since Nick Chubb’s devastating knee injury. Skattebo would undoubtedly fill the void. His physicality jumps off the tape as both a runner (94.6 PFF grade) and a blocker, possessing a mentality and the after-contact consistency that the Browns' front office can build around while they figure out the quarterback situation."

Skattebo was trending after ASU's loss to the Texas Longhorns in the quarterfinals of the CFP in 2024. He finished up with 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and was an absolute nuisance to Texas' defense as he simply wouldn't quit on a run, possession after possession.

His hard nosed running and overall tough demeanor didn't result in a win for the Sun Devils, but it put him on the map amongst a pretty crowded running back class. Cleveland could use a dose of that on their offense, especially as their running back room led by Jerome Ford struggled to find that edge in 2024.

