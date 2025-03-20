Best team fit for 2 Browns free agents is apparently back with Cleveland

Nick Chubb is the only signing left for the Cleveland Browns to make this offseason.

That's assuming, of course, that the team wants Chubb back. It's been reported that they were ready to move on from the fan-favorite running back, and that they were more than happy to let him test free agency. That's been made clear with no news on him meeting with the Browns this offseason - but, it seems that he hasn't met with anyone this offseason.

The 29 year old running back can likely still be productive despite multiple devastating knee injuries and a broken foot from the 2024 season. But, he may never be a starting caliber running back again. Still, he'd be worth bringing back to Cleveland given their lack of depth at the position, and he'd be the perfect veteran to mentor a rookie running back in 2025.

Another free agent for the Browns, Elijah Moore, has also yet to find a home this offseason. Yes, he had a very down year in 2024. But, given the success found by Jerry Jeudy in an offense that could best be described as quarterback roulette, Moore should be considered a viable option to return to the teams' offense in 2025 if they find a reliable starting quarterback.

That's exactly what Around the NFL's Nick Shook argues, anyway.

Moore and Chubb would be great re-signings for Browns

Shook, who wrote up a list of best fits for all remaining free agents this offseason, said that both Chubb and Moore's best fits are back with the Browns.

"If Moore read this, called me and told me he didn't want to return to the Browns -- with whom he spent the past two seasons -- because of their wildly uncertain quarterback situation, I'd completely understand. But opportunity exists on this Cleveland roster," wrote Shook.

"Like he did in 2024, Moore would get plenty of playing time on this team, which might end up presenting him with his best remaining chance to see substantial targets after he hauled in 61 of 102 last year."

Regarding Chubb, Shook wrote that Chubb just seems like the type of player that should be with the same team his entire career. Seeing him in any other jersey would just feel wrong.

"Even if Chubb isn't who he once was, he's the type of player who should spend his entire career with one team. He's beloved in Cleveland, where the Browns need options at running back. Pairing him with a rookie makes the most sense and also offers he and the Browns the chance to end their story properly."

Completely agree with Shook here. Chubb's fit is best with the Browns, for both nostalgia reasons and for reasons related to football. He could be the perfect running back to take a gamble on for the next few seasons given he's familiar with the team's system. And, if they go back to a ground and pound offense, Chubb will be fully rehabbed and ready for 2025, unlike 2024.

