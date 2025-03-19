ESPN analyst says Browns should have these 2 free agents on their radar

The Cleveland Browns signed Myles Garrett to a nearly record-setting extension to kick off their free agency in 2025. His four-year, $160 million extension made him - temporarily - the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. It signaled two things to Browns fans.

One is that Cleveland planned on trying to get back to winning by any means necessary. Re-signing Garrett was made easier by the dollar signs the All-Pro saw come across his desk. But, it also implied that the team wasn't ready to give up on winning games just yet. The tank, it seems, is on pause.

The second thing that the extension signaled was that the team, despite the desire to land a quarterback, may be looking to invest on the edges because of their small cap room. Building back a running game and better run blocking on the offensive line would be the priority - not looking to make any splashy or bold moves.

ESPN recently published a list of the remaining free agents on the market still in need of homes for 2025. And, within that list, there were two free agents that were labelled as good fits for Cleveland this coming season.

ESPN analyst names 2 free agents as good fits for Browns

Bill Barnwell compiled an extensive list of remaining free agents, and he named two specific free agents that'd be great fits with Cleveland - running back J.K. Dobbins and tackle Cam Robinson.

Dobbins, Barnwell wrote, isn't going to be a starter moving forward. He's not as explosive as he used to be due to multiple leg and knee injuries throughout his career, and his 2024 season with the Los Angeles Chargers showed his production dip significantly after the first part of the season.

"It's tough to project Dobbins into a full-time role, and frankly, it's probably not the best thing for his health. Given eight to 10 carries a game as a situational back, though, he could still be a useful player in the right offense," explained Barnwell, essentially projecting Dobbins as a backup to Jerome Ford in the Browns' system as a 3rd down back.

The other free agent listed, Robinson, just came off one of the worst years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He allowed a 17% pressure rate per Barnwell, which was the worst in the league amongst tackles from Week 8 onward.

But, Barnwell notes in his piece that Robinson had some "promising" performances in 2024.

"With the Vikings, he allowed quick quarterback pressures on only 2.2% of his snaps, which was below the league average for left tackles (2.8%) from Week 8 until the end of the season. He had been regarded as an average to above-average tackle in Jacksonville, although it seemed like the organization began to lose faith in him after he was suspended for violating the league's PED policy in 2023," said Barnwell.

With the team having just signed tackle Cornelius Lucas as their swing tackle option, maybe Robinson isn't as great of an option for them at the O-line. But, if they can't land a decent Jedrick Wills Jr. replacement in the draft, then Robinson could be the move on a one-year deal.

