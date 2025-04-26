Joe Flacco guaranteed another comeback season after Browns' Harold Fannin Jr. pick

The Cleveland Browns are serious about loading up with genuinely impactful weapons on offense in this year's draft. First, they landed Quinshon Judkins at 36th overall. Judkins can be a starter in the Browns' offense in 2025, and would be a great fit behind Nick Chubb in Cleveland's depth chart.

Prior to Judkins, though, the team loaded up on defense. They landed Mason Graham at 5th overall, and then Carson Schwesinger at 33rd overall to open up Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Two defenders with high ceilings that can make an immediate impact on the Browns' chances at winning games with defense.

Of course, after Judkins, the team would need to really hone in on offense only. With their 67th pick, they had the luxury - still! - of being able to consider one of Shedeur Sanders or Jalen Milroe at quarterback, as well as several tight end and wide receiver prospects that'd be great fits in Kevin Stefanski's offense.

With that first 3rd rounder, Cleveland managed to land a sleeper tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. from Bowling Green. He gets to stay in orange and brown, and the Browns get to add another great pass catcher to their arsenal for Joe Flacco to target in 2025.

Fannin immediately helps Flacco get another comeback season

Fannin broke several records at tight end in his time with Bowling Green, and was taken as the youngest tight end in the entire draft. He had 50 percent of Bowling Green's receiving yards, and was superb at avoiding tackles (29 percent missed tackle rate).

He finished up his season with 1,555 receiving yards along with 10 touchdowns and 119.6 yards per game. He led the Mid-American conference in receiving yards. Watching any tape of Fannin, you're likely to be struck at how smoothly he moves in the open field for someone of his size. He's built to be a big-play player, and it's exciting to imagine what he can do in the league.

He will immediately be a part of the Browns' offense, especially with Flacco being so great in the pocket when he has a big target at tight end to seek out. Njoku was Flacco's best friend, at times, in 2023 for this reason. Fannin can likely make that same impact on Flacco, and his age means that he'll only get better after Cleveland lands their actual long-term quarterback answer.

More Browns news and analysis