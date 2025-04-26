Quinshon Judkins’ mom just became an unexpected star of draft night

One of the best parts of draft weekend is being able to see the wonderful reactions from friends and family of players picked. From the tears to the cheers, it's always lovely to see the culmination of each players' work finally paying off, and them finally landing with an NFL team.

For the Cleveland Browns, they managed to be a part of one of the best - and funniest - moments of Day 2 in the draft. They video called their two 2nd round picks during the night, first Carson Schwesinger out of UCLA and then Quinshon Judkins out of The Ohio State University. Schwesinger had a smooth call process, while Judkins had a simply hilarious one.

Judkins' draft call moment was interrupted by a last-minute nature call, so to speak, which led to a great draft night moment for him, the Browns, and his mother.

Judkins' mom makes hilarious draft night memory

On video shared by FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz of the call to Judkins, it's seen that Judkins is nowhere to be found when general manager Andrew Berry is making his video call to him to let him know he'd been selected 36th overall.

Instead, Judkins' mom took the call in his stead.

Quinshon Judkins wasn’t in the room, so his mom had to answer the phone when the #Browns called to draft him! 😂😂 https://t.co/WzKTNEiYps pic.twitter.com/qwRE6f3oaM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 26, 2025

Unsure of what to do, she answers the phone, and Berry is seen taking the phone for the call and laughing immediately upon seeing her face. She then faces the phone towards a covered hallway where Judkins finally emerges, smile on his face, and ready to accept a new role with the Browns.

When you've gotta go, you've gotta go - and it's funny to imagine that Judkins didn't think he'd be taken so high in the draft, so he would be safe to go take a quick bathroom break in the meantime. But, Judkins definitely impressed Cleveland with his play alongside OSU teammate TreVeyon Henderson enough to warrant a bathroom break interruption at the tippy-top of the 2nd round.

