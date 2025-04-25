Browns just drafted their Sony Michel with No. 34 pick

Carson Schwesinger, much to the confusion of some Cleveland Browns fans, kicked off the teams' Day 2 of the NFL Draft. They had the option to take someone like TreVeyon Henderson or Luther Burden III, but went defense again by taking the linebacker out of UCLA.

Not all hope was lost, though. Cleveland still had the 36th overall pick courtesy the Jacksonville Jaguars. And, with that pick, they finally chose someone to bolster their offense by snagging running back Quinshon Judkins out of The Ohio State University.

Judkins was one of two OSU running backs that the Browns had to be in on - TreVeyon Henderson was the other Buckeyes back that had the potential to land in Cleveland. But, Judkins is just as impressive, and per multiple reports, it just came down to preference for him over Henderson amongst Cleveland's front office.

Judkins pick begins Browns' process of rebuilding offense

Judkins will likely get a genuine shot at starting snaps for Cleveland this season. They do still have a solid back in Jerome Ford, and there's still a looming Nick Chubb signing to be made. If anything, Judkins now compliments a backfield led by Chubb greatly. They're extremely similar in style, and it's exciting to imagine two hard nosed, ground pounding running backs with Cleveland this season.

Read more: Browns faced with major NFL Draft decision on offense at start of Day 2

Judkins may not impress you with his speed, especially when looking to break off huge gain plays, but his strong running, ability to shed tackle after tackle, and his just-doesn't-quit style of running will win over Browns fans immediately - and, that's assuming those fans aren't already familiar with his style from OSU.

Sony Michel was the comparison offered by NFL Network shortly after the Browns selected him. The former New England Patriots first round pick had a memorable rookie season with the team, finishing up with 931 rushing yards and six scores. He's known for getting downhill but still maintaining his balance, and never backing down from a defensive challenge. His rookie self would continue to punch through the gut of D-lines, and that's exactly the kind of running Judkins does.

More Browns news and analysis