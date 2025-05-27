Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger already picking up buzz ahead of rookie season

The Cleveland Browns used the first pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Carson Schwesinger. While he wasn’t one of the 14 defenders selected in the first round (not including Travis Hunter), Schwesinger was immediately considered a great pick up for Cleveland. The linebacker is known for his fast, instinctive play that helps him excel against the run and the pass.

As the 2025 season approaches, many experts are predicting that Abdul Carter or another first-round edge defender will win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but Schwesinger has been acknowledged as a dark-horse candidate. In a recent ESPN piece by Ben Solak, Solak predicted that San Francisco 49ers edge defender Mykel Williams will win the award. However, after raving about Williams, Solak said if the 49ers defender doesn’t win the award, Schwesinger will.

ESPN predicts Carson Schwesinger will be in the mix for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Even though Schwesinger wasn’t the primary pick, the fact that his name was brought up shows analysts believe the Browns have something special in their rookie linebacker. Solak overlooked all the other first-round defenders to briefly prop up Cleveland’s young linebacker.

If Carson Schwesinger is able to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, he will accomplish two things that haven’t been done since 2018: winning the award as an off-ball linebacker and as a non-first-rounder. The last time those things happened was in the same year when former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard won the award after being selected in the second round.

Leonard led the league with 163 tackles that season, and added 12 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions. In addition to being named DPOY, he was also First-Team All-Pro. Cleveland would absolutely love for Schwesinger to have a season like that in his first year.

READ MORE