2025 Browns Rookie Draft Profile: Pick No. 33, LB Carson Schwesinger

Browns fans were hit with horrible recent news: linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was placed on the PUP list, effectively ending his 2025 season. This was due to the neck injury he suffered last year vs the Ravens. It's even more concerning that the team has no clue whether or not he will ever be able to play again. Now, while no one can replace Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns had a feeling this was a possibility, which is why they drafted linebacker out of UCLA, Carson Schwesinger.

Pros

Elite physical traits are great, but they always say hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard, and that's the embodiment of Schwesinger. He was a zero-star recruit and walk-on at UCLA. He earned a scholarship by busting his tail on special teams and earned a starting role this past year. Schwesinger took full advantage of the opportunity as he would go on to lead the nation with 90 solo tackles. He understands what it takes to earn a spot on the roster, and that kind of mindset is exactly what a team needs in a rookie.

The immediate thing that jumps off the page for the 6'2 240lb linebacker is his sure tackling. Per PFF, the 7.6% missed tackle rate was 8th among all NCAA linebackers with over 700 snaps last year. This is due to two reasons, one is his discipline in his run fits. He will not backdoor plays or overpursue, he is always square to the line of scrimmage and breaking down to ensure he can get a piece of the ball carrier. The second reason is that he fully wraps up when tackling. You won't see the flashy big shoulder hits, but those don't matter if you can't consistently bring down the ball carrier.

Cons

The biggest question about Schwesinger's game has to be his ability to shed blocks. It's not that he can't find his way to the ball carrier on running plays, but he uses finesse and quickness to deal with blockers. At the next level, he will need to be more physical with blockers as he will face more athletic linemen. There were times last season when he struggled to get off blocks when he had to fully engage a blocker's chest.

Now, some linebackers can get away with not physically disengaging from blockers. Look at Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who uses his speed to backdoor blocks. Schewsinger, while talented, doesn't possess that kind of speed to pull that off in the NFL. While he didn't run the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, he was rumored to run 4.7, which would be third to last among 17 linebackers that ran at the combine.

Value

At first, it was a bit of a headscratcher that the Browns chose a linebacker. The passing game in Cleveland struggled, and outside of Jerry Jeudy, two of their three next-highest receiving leaders will not return this season. (Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper) Many thought the Browns would address this issue and add a wide receiver like Jayden Higgins or Luther Burden.

Weeks later, this pick looks better and better as JOK was announced out for the year, and the Browns still have no idea how Devin Bush's off-the-field issue will affect his availability this season. Yes, Jerome Baker was a solid addition, but both he and Jordan Hicks only have one-year contracts. Cleveland needed a long-term solution at linebacker, and Schwesinger gives them exactly that.

Overall Grade: B

Overall, I give this pick a B. It addresses a need on defense: a smart linebacker who is a sure tackler in the open field. Again, we will need to see how he can develop shedding blocks, but his instincts for the ball are apparent the second he gets on the field. He plays fast and is a sure tackler, which is exactly what every team looks for in a linebacker.



