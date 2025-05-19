Browns starting linebacker named team's most underrated player

The Browns' linebacker room was hit with immense adversity in 2024 when Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a serious neck injury after eight games. Cleveland leaned on Owusu-Koramoah to be a steady disruptor for their defense every week, and losing him was a punch to the heart and soul of the unit.

In Owusu-Koramoah's absence, Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks saw expanded roles in their first seasons with the team. PFF's Jonathon Macri named Hicks as the team's most underrated player after he filled in very well in his first year with Cleveland.

Jordan Hicks named team's most underrated player

Marci mentioned that Hicks was one of eight linebackers to post a top-25 PFF grade in coverage and run defense, en route to the 20th-best grade of 189 qualified linebackers.

Prior to the 2024 season, Hicks signed with Cleveland on a two-year, $8 million deal that included a $3.29 million signing bonus and another $1 million roster bonus that was paid out March 13th of this year. Hicks was a third-round pick of the Eagles out of Texas in 2015, and he was among the league's best linebackers in 2016 as his first full season starting.

Hicks went on to spend three years with the Cardinals after his rookie deal expired, and he started all 49 games in his time there. Before this past season with the Browns, he had a two-year stop with the Vikings, where he started 30 games and graded 39th out of 179 linebackers in the 2023 campaign.

Hicks was said to have average size, with elite explosion and agility, and good speed coming out of college. His well-rounded athletic profile has allowed him to thrive in coverage, against the run, and even a few snaps rushing the passer. Heading into his age-33 season, Hicks appears to have plenty of that athleticism left along with improved technique and IQ after 10 years in the league.

Since Owusu-Koramoah is out for the entire season, the Browns could use another strong season out of Hicks to help ease second-round pick Carson Schwesinger into the mix. Another good year from Hicks could change the outlook of the room, as the immediate depth in Jerome Baker, Devin Bush, and Mohamoud Diabate is very solid behind Schwesinger and Hicks.

