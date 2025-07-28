Biggest Winners and Losers From Week 1 of Browns Training Camp 2025

Cleveland Browns Training Camp | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Winner: Dillon Gabriel

The Browns' quarterback situation continues to garner a lot of national attention, primarily due to Shedeur Sanders. However, it’s been Gabriel, not Sanders, who has worked with the first team. Joe Flacco has mainly been the first-team quarterback, but Gabriel has rotated in and is expected to get even more work with Kenny Pickett out for the next few weeks with a hamstring injury.

While we can’t take away too much from the first week of non-padded practices, Gabriel has looked sharp and has obviously done enough in camp to continue working with the first team. That could certainly change as the pads come on and as we inch closer to the preseason, but Gabriel’s performance in the first few practices has been encouraging.

Gabriel has been the most “on-time passer” of the group, but he still has a way to go in terms of consistency, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic. But overall, it’s been a good first week for the former Oregon star. We will see if that momentum continues now that the pads are on.