ESPN analyst thinks 2025 is Shedeur Sanders' best chance in NFL

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most talked-about fifth-round picks ever after his surprising draft slide and landing spot in a quarterback room without a clear-cut answer. While he isn't likely to outright win the starting job over two veterans and a fellow rookie taken before him, it's certainly a possibility that Sanders gets a crack at starting before the season ends.

In an article about players, coaches, and general managers under the most pressure in 2025, ESPN's Bill Barnwell named Sanders as someone who needs to capitalize on his opportunity this season.

ESPN analyst names Shedeur Sanders among those under most pressure in 2025

Although it might seem odd to say a rookie quarterback is under the most pressure from day one, Barnwell pointed out how crucial it is that Sanders shows what he can do quickly before the team moves on. Fifth-round picks typically don't get real starting chances, and teams have no problem going a different direction faster than usual.

Barnwell cites the murky quarterback situation in Cleveland, as Sanders would have next to no chance at playing time for most other teams as a fifth-round pick. If Sanders can start before the year ends and hold the job for the rest of the year, he has a good chance to stick around as a backup at least.

"There's no better time than now for Sanders to establish himself in a meaningful role. He isn't even guaranteed to make the 53-man roster, given that teams rarely carry four quarterbacks on a weekly basis, likely pitting him against Pickett (whose $2.6 million salary is fully guaranteed) for a roster spot. If he does make the roster, the best-case scenario would see him get an opportunity to start by midseason and hold on to it for the rest of the season. If he doesn't, he might realistically be looking at a trip to the CFL, where the Toronto Argonauts hold his negotiating rights." ESPN's Bill Barnwell

It isn't crazy to assume that the media attention following Sanders could have played a role in his continued slide, which could also prevent teams from keeping him around as a backup in the future. He likely won't ever get a better opportunity to see the field, especially considering the future two first-round picks in a what's thought to be a significantly better quarterback class.

