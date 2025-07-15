Shedeur Sanders instilling hope with his work ethic after latest social media video

Shedeur Sanders has been in the Cleveland headlines for months, and that won't change anytime soon. After a shocking draft-day slide that led him to the Browns in round five, Sanders could very well get a chance to start games in a quarterback room that is murky, to say the least.

The final phase of the offseason program, mandatory minicamp, concluded June 12th, and rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on Friday, July 12th. Draft picks and undrafted free agents had a month off before getting underway, but that didn't stop Shedeur Sanders from getting work in to be completely prepared for the season.

Shedeur Sanders staying ready days before rookies report to camp

Whatever went wrong during the pre-draft process, it's evident Sanders is concerned solely with being the best version of himself and not the fame. The former Buffalo quarterback also took to social media to send a subliminal message reading "time will tell." It's not clear what exactly he's referencing, but Browns' fans would welcome the rookie quarterback proving his doubters wrong and becoming a starting quarterback

There isn't much room for excitement in the Browns' current quarterback room outside of Sanders, as Joe Flacco isn't the long-term answer, Kenny Pickett has been serviceable at best, and Dillon Gabriel lacks the physical traits of most franchise quarterbacks. Sanders is a dream fit in Kevin Stefanski's offense thanks to his processing and accuracy. In an offense that requires placement and timing from the passer, Sanders is built to thrive as long as he isn't tasked with being Superman for the unit.

There are plenty of concerns about the offense at every position, so it makes sense to allow Flacco to start the season under center to allow every other position to get continuity together. Once the rest of the offense is in a good place, a move to Sanders or even Gabriel would be appropriate. It's imperative the Browns figure out what they have in their rookie quarterbacks with two first-round picks in 2026, but they need to ensure the rest of the offense is in a coherent place to allow for a fair evaluation.

After the pain endured by the fanbase thanks to the quarterback position since 1999, Sanders living up to his pre-draft hype despite the slide would do wonders for the long-term outlook of the organization.

