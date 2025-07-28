Biggest Winners and Losers From Week 1 of Browns Training Camp 2025

Dylan Sampson: Cleveland Browns Training Camp | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Winner: Dylan Sampson

The draft process was not kind for Sampson as he was widely viewed as a top-75 player in the class, but fell to Day 3 after some concerns about his size. On paper, Sampson landed in a tough situation on a team with Jerome Ford and Quinshon Judkins, whom the Browns had just selected early on Day 2.

The expectation was that Sampson would fight for the No. 3 RB job on the roster and have to wait his turn for touches. But this is just another reminder of how quickly things can change in the NFL.

Just before camp, Judkins was arrested and has yet to sign his rookie contract. Jerome Ford is dealing with an injury, and now it’s Sampson who is getting work with the first-team offense. And he’s looked good in that role. Time will tell how the running back room shakes out once Ford returns and Judkins signs his deal. But as of now, Sampson has climbed the depth chart, and he might not look back.