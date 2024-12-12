Bill Belichick saved Browns from losing valuable coach by taking UNC job
By Jason Reed
While Cleveland Browns assistant Mike Vrabel prepares for the upcoming coaching cycle, his former head coach found his new home.
Six-time Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick did not wait for the NFL offseason to take his next coaching job as the former Patriots head coach officially accepted an offer to coach the University of North Carolina on Wednesday. This comes as a massive shock as Belichick is essentially punting on Don Shula's all-time NFL wins record (at least for the next three years).
Belichick unknowingly helped the Browns in the process. Had Belichick spurned UNC for a chance at another NFL job, the Tar Heels reportedly would have pursued a current Browns assistant to fill the vacancy instead.
No, Vrabel wasn't the next man up. Instead, passing game specialist and tight ends coach Tommy Rees would have been in line for the job, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Browns would have lost Tommy Rees if Bill Belichick didn't take the UNC job
The former Notre Dame and Washington Commanders quarterback first got a chance to coach in the NFL in 2016 when he was an offensive assistant for the LA Chargers. Rees then spent six years at Notre Dame as the team's quarterbacks coach (three of which he was the offensive coordinator as well) before spending one year as Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Rees was one of the most coveted college assistants after the 2023 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 34 points per game in Rees' lone season with the program, which was good for sixth in the country. Notre Dame averaged over 30 points every year Rees was on the staff.
It is clear Rees' stock in the coaching world is surging and if he the No. 2 option behind Bill Belichick, he may end up having even more opportunities to leave the Browns this offseason.
Whether it be a head coaching gig at a college program or an elevated role as a coordinator in the NFL, Rees' name is one to watch as organizations and programs at both levels build out their coaching staff for next season.
In a perfect world, Rees would stay in Cleveland as a backfill candidate who could eventually climb under Kevin Stefanski. It is clear he is talented and his impact on the passing game has been more apparent with Jameis Winston under center.
Belichick may have saved the Browns from losing Rees to UNC, but he won't save the Browns from losing him to another NFL team or college program if the right opportunity emerges. For that reason, Rees is a Browns flight risk.