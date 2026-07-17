Bills star sent a crystal-clear message to Browns' Jared Verse before joint practice

He's no Myles Garrett, but Cleveland Browns edge rusher Jared Verse has been an instant star since being traded from the Los Angeles Rams. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year is set to be the focal point of a physical, downhill Browns defense built to challenge the best offenses in the NFL.

The Browns will compete with the Buffalo Bills in a joint practice leading up to the 2026 season. Bills star offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is already getting the trash-talking started ahead of his battles with Verse.

On a recent episode of "Good Morning Football," the Pro Bowl tackle called Verse out.

Dawkins said, "Verse understands too. We have a joint practice against the Browns this offseason, and I can't wait. I'm gonna start talking my talk right now. I'm gonna say, 'Verse, get ready to talk, because I can't wait to talk to you.'"

Bills’ Dion Dawkins is already trash-talking Browns’ Jared Verse ahead of joint practice

Verse recently named Dawkins one of the top three trash talkers in the NFL. The two star players haven't faced off since 2024, Verse's rookie season. In that game, the defender was held to just two tackles but produced four quarterback hurries. The Rams won that game in a shootout, squeaking by with a final score of 44-42.

The young edge rusher plays a physical brand of football and prides himself on getting under the skin of opposing offensive linemen. He leads by example, going full throttle on every snap. He has the strength and explosiveness to push even the sturdiest tackles off their spot.

After being traded to the Browns, Verse will be under the microscope in 2026. Every matchup against a top offensive tackle presents an opportunity to prove that he deserves to be mentioned alongside the top edge defenders in the NFL. If getting left off ESPN's list of the league's top 10 edge defenders wasn't enough motivation for Verse, Dawkins' comments should be all he needs.

If he can put on a show against Dawkins, the Garrett trade will start to look even better for Cleveland. Verse is a star, and this is his chance to prove it.

The Browns and Bills have a joint practice scheduled for Thursday, August 20. The practice comes two days before the teams play each other in Week 2 of the preseason. Verse and Dawkins will have plenty of opportunities to face off that week.