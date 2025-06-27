Bleacher Report says what all Browns fans already know about Jedrick Wills Jr.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was tasked with a big decision in his first draft in 2020 as the team sat with the 10th overall pick: find the team's long-term heir to franchise-legend Joe Thomas at left tackle. At the time, the team was operating with Baker Mayfield as the franchise quarterback, and they needed to find an elite option to be his blindside protection going forward.

The decision seemingly came down between Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs. The debate was back and forth, but there was a lot of noise from Browns fans preferring Wirfs. We all know how the story plays out, as Wills was the pick and now is sitting out the 2025 season without a team and is looking to get back to full health.

Bleacher Report's Matt Holder listed every team's worst draft pick since 2020 and re-drafted that pick. For the Browns, Holder went with Wills being the worst pick and took Wirfs instead.

Jedrick Wills Jr. called Browns' worst draft pick since 2020

In Wills' defense, Holder only looked at first-round picks since 2020. Cleveland made just two of those due to the Deshaun Watson trade, the other being Greg Newsome II, who could get a second contract with the team. Wills' career got off to a solid start, as he graded 24th out of 135 tackles when it came to pass blocking. Unfortunately, that was easily the best mark of his career, as he fell all the way to 83rd of 137 in pass blocking in 2024.

"Since the Browns didn’t have a first-round pick from 2022 to 2024 and the other option is cornerback Greg Newsome II, Wills is an easy choice. He was just average during years one to three and then struggled to stay on the field over the last two seasons.



As a result, he’s currently unsigned as a 26-year-old free agent and recently announced he won’t be playing this fall." Bleacher Report's Matt Holder

Between injuries and some body language that didn't always make him look like he wanted to be out there, things continued to trend in the wrong direction for Wills every season. It was pretty apparent he wouldn't be returning this season when he didn't enter a game during the regular season last year and called it a "business decision."

It seemed pretty clear the choice was between Wills and Wirfs at the time, and nobody felt certain one way or another. Although Wills spent most of his time at Alabama at right tackle, he protected Tua Tagovailoa's blindside, and many believed he could switch seamlessly. Unfortunately, nobody cares that it was a toss-up at the time of the pick, as Wirfs is already a three-time All-Pro selection on a five-year, $140 million deal.

"This is what makes the Wills pick really sting for Cleveland. Wirfs has blossomed into one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL, etching his name in the league’s history books by becoming the first tackle to earn first-team All-Pro selections on both the left and right sides.



Seeing as one guy is currently out of the league and the other seems destined for the Hall of Fame, it’s safe to say the Browns whiffed big time and took the wrong offensive lineman." Bleacher Report's Matt Holder

Moving forward, the Browns will put their faith in Dawand Jones at left tackle to take that next step in his third season with some better health luck. If that doesn't pan out, look to the 2026 draft to get another shot with two first-round selections.

