Former Browns day 3 standout entering make-or-break year

Through Kevin Stefanski's first four years with the Browns, the offensive line was one of the most important units on the team. Cleveland was an elite blocking group from 2020-2022 and had a solid season in 2023 before becoming one of the worst offensive lines for the 2024 season. Injuries and age have played a part in the position's decline, but the offensive shift to try to get the most out of Deshaun Watson clearly was not an offensive style these linemen were best fit to run.

Heading back to a wide-zone based, run-centric offense, it wouldn't be surprising to see veterans Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin all return to form running an offense they had success with. After not retaining Jedrick Wills Jr., the biggest question mark on the offensive line is presumed starting left tackle Dawand Jones, coming off a rough sophomore season.

Dawand Jones entering make-or-break season

PFF's Dalton Wasserman wrote a piece and named a make-or-break player for every NFL team heading into the 2025 season. For the Browns, Jones was mentioned as someone who needs to step up as a long-term offensive line staple.

"Jones played three games at that [left tackle] last year before suffering a fractured fibula that ended his season. Unfortunately, he earned a subpar 44.1 PFF overall grade across those three outings. Veteran Cornelius Lucas could fill in if Jones is either injured or ineffective again, but the Browns desperately need young talent to emerge on their offensive line, and Jones is the most likely incumbent candidate." Dalton Wasserman

A former fourth-round pick in 2023 out of Ohio State, Jones made nine starts at right tackle in his rookie year after Conklin suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. Although Jones wasn't great when it came to run blocking, he finished as the 33rd-best pass-blocking tackle out of 137 players. There were still glaring questions surrounding his mobility and fit blocking the run, but to come in and pass block that well as a day three pick made it look like a potential steal from the jump.

Unfortunately, Jones couldn't parlay his solid rookie year into a more complete second year, and he instead regressed to the 88th-ranked pass-blocking tackle out of 140. It's definitely worth noting that Jones played through a lingering knee issue that led to an arthroscopic knee surgery back in February.

The future of the Browns' offensive line is uncertain, with four of the five starters being 30 or older when the season starts. Getting Jones back to his 2023 pass blocking with improved run blocking would do wonders to give this team a long-term option at the tackle position. If he can't, he might not get another chance to be a starter on this team.

