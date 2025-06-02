When the Browns hired Kevin Stefanski in 2020, they spent the first three years firmly working as a wide-zone offense built around Nick Chubb and the strong offensive line. After the trade for Deshaun Watson, the Browns slowly started to move more towards a spread, shotgun offense to better suit the skillset of a formerly talented improviser in Watson.

Clearly, the offensive philosophy changes have failed for numerous reasons, as the Browns went from a formidable offense with a strong rushing attack to one of the league's worst offenses in 2024. Although the current makeup of this Browns' team will have the most success on the backs of their defense, the offense will have to find a way to be average if they want to accomplish anything this year.

Joel Bitonio confirms Browns' critical offensive change for 2025

There have been hints all offseason that the Browns were going back to a more under-center, wide-zone heavy approach this year. From the assistant coaching staff hires to the selection of tight end Harold Fannin Jr. over wide receivers, everything the Browns have done points towards 2024 being about heavy packages and the run game on offense.

At the team's annual golf outing for their foundation before the second OTA session, Browns left guard Joel Bitonio confirmed this thought and said it feels like they are going back to this old offensive style.

"From the installs it's going back to what Coach Stefanski [did previously]," Bitonio said.

"To me, it feels like the 2020, 2021 install of outside zone with power schemes," he added.

Following the season, there was uncertainty that Bitonio could call it a season instead of playing his 12th year and age-34 season. He directly cited the offensive style for the upcoming year as a huge reason he wanted to continue to build his legacy in Cleveland, specifically.

"After the discussions with Coach Stefanski and Andrew Berry... just the style of offense we we're going to run, who we're going to try in bring in at quarterback... all those things played in. But at the end of the day, I was like, I'm not ready to be done, I want to play more, and I want to play in Cleveland."

Although it doesn't seem like they will have the workhorse back from those years in Chubb, the rookie duo of Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson has provided optimism for the future of the team's backfield. If they want to get back to the success they previously had on the ground under Stefanski, another strong season from a franchise legend in Bitonio is a necessity.

