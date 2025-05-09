Latest Nick Chubb update sounds like final nail in the coffin

The 2025 NFL Draft told us everything we needed to know, but for Cleveland Browns fans still speculating... it doesn't look good.

Longtime Browns running back Nick Chubb has spent his entire career in Cleveland, but after the offseason choices made by the organization, it seemed as though he played his last down for the franchise.

The latest update proves as much, too. Chubb and the Browns have reportedly not been in strong communication as of late.

If anything, this essentially looks like the final nail in the coffin for a potential Chubb return to Cleveland.

The Browns' lack of communication with Nick Chubb sends a loud message to the running back room

Most would have to agree that, as offseason activities and/or training camp begin, it will be between rookie second-round pick Quinshon Judkins and veteran Jerome Ford in a battle for the team's starting running back.

But, don't count out fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson.

The Browns were very pointed when they chose to select Sampson after having already taken Judkins. The team is clearly attempting to breed competition at key positions, like quarterback as well.

Between the three of them, Cleveland has a trio of capable backs who could all get opportunities to shine. There doesn't seem to be any room left for Chubb, but that doesn't come as a surprise.

Lots of speculation over Chubb's next destination has taken precedent over the idea that he could ever return to Cleveland. At this stage, fans have to be coming to grips with the fact that he has, indeed, played his last down as a Brown.

But, Chubb has been doing his due diligence to send a strong message to the NFL and shouldn't have a problem getting a job in the near future.

Now, the organization moves into a new era which, in all likelihood, will see someone like Judkins end up taking the reins as the no. 1 back before Week 1. The explosive, well-built Ohio State product comes in as one of the top backs in this year's class behind Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton.

Through three collegiate seasons, both at Ohio State and Ole Miss, Judkins amassed 3,785 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground.