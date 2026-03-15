Browns 2026 NFL Draft: Georgia Tech IOL Keylan Rutledge Scouting Report

The Cleveland Browns' entire starting offensive line from the 2025 NFL season is gone. Some of the depth remains, but Andrew Berry went out and either traded for or bought a completely new unit during the 2026 NFL free agency period.

But that doesn't mean that this group can't use reinforcements during the draft, especially when it comes to athletic players with high upside who simply need some fine-tuning. Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge certainly fits that description and should be firmly on Cleveland's radar.

Georgia Tech IOL Keylan Rutledge 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes:

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 316 pounds

Arm Length: 33 and 1/4"

Combine Testing: 3rd-best overall among G. Production ranked 12th, athleticism 1st. (Full Profile)

Recruiting: Three-star prospect in class of 2022. Committed to Middle Tennessee State. After two seasons there, was a three-star transfer portal prospect in 2024. Committed to Georgia Tech, spent two seasons there.

College Production: Nearly 3,000 offensive snaps played in 48 career games.

Positives:

Big, burly guard with a massive frame and strong shoulders. Loves to strike first and pop his opponent; plays with an incredible motor.

Tons of nastiness to his game. He's a true mauler who loves to play to and through the whistle. Will mix it up after the play. He's an offensive lineman's offensive lineman. As tough as they come.

Tons of experience. Played nearly 4,000 college snaps, seamlessly made the jump from G5 to P4, and performed well with the best of the best at the Senior Bowl.

Incredibly smooth in combo blocks; gets great drive and doesn't stop when working in tandem

Best athlete at the position in this draft class. This will allow him to thrive in any run-blocking scheme

Strong punch in pass protection. Plays with ready hands and doesn't let go when he's attached. Great grip when he times punches correctly.

Most of Rutledge's game is incredibly intriguing. You'd be hard-pressed to find a tougher player in this draft class; he repeatedly told reporters at the Senior Bowl that he just loves mauling people. He is a no-nonsense football player with a ton of potential that the right NFL team can tap into.

Negatives:

A bit pigeonholed at right guard, as he played there exclusively in college. Did get work at center and moved around during pre-draft process, but it will be a learning curve.

Loses balance at times and needs to improve his footwork. Body control isn't the best, but he makes up for it in a lot of ways.

Average in pass protection. Gets overpowered at times on bull rushes, and often finds himself leaning or lunging instead of timing his punch.

Not great at moving in space for as athletic as he is. Struggles to make meaningful blocks when he's on the move and his hands often leak outside when doing so.

Rutledge isn't a perfect prospect. While he has the physical tools and mentality to be a truly great player at the NFL level, he still needs some fine-tuning if he is going to put it all together. With his drive, he should figure it out. But he's not a surefire Day 1 starter. He can get there, though.

Keylan Rutledge NFL Player Comparison: Bigger Ed Ingram

Rutledge is a bit taller and heavier than Ingram, albeit with slightly shorter arms. But they resemble each other with their broad shoulders and massive hands that allow them to antagonize their matchup and pack a powerful punch in pass protection.

Neither was elite in pass protection coming out of college, but they both had great instincts and struggled at times to keep their hands and feet working harmoniously. Ingram is a bit better in space, but Rutledge stays connected to his defender better.

Keylan Rutledge NFL Draft Grade: Round 3

Teams should have zero hesitation taking Rutledge in the latter part of Round 2 or the early part of Round 3. He is a Day 2 prospect, through and through. While Rutledge has tons of physical tools and great tape that show promise as an NFL starter, he has some inconsistencies in his game.

But between his experience and promise, he should be taken in the heart of Friday next month. Rutledge won't jump out to anyone as a great pick at the time, but if you give him a year or two, fans will be wondering how they missed out on this guy. He has great value and upside in Round 3.