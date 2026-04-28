Browns already have blueprint to follow if Taylen Green doesn't pan out at QB

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation has become somewhat of a joke in recent years — in more ways than one. Yes, they've struggled to find a long-term solution under center since, well, forever. But the latest humor at the Browns' expense has been that it's not for a lack of trying.

Andrew Berry infamously took two quarterbacks in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, at the time pegging veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett against the two rookies. Before this draft, fans couldn't even rule out that Cleveland would take another swing at the position, with the current room in flux.

That's precisely what they did in the sixth round, as they welcomed former Boise State and Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green into the fold with the No. 182 overall pick. But given his physical stature and athletic profile, the Browns have an obvious blueprint to follow if Green doesn't pan out.

Cleveland Browns can pull a Terrelle Pryor with Taylen Green if he doesn't have NFL QB chops

At 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds with freakish length, elite speed and an athletic profile that would indicate that he was built in a lab, some suggested during the pre-draft process that Green had the perfect opportunity to transition to wide receiver. Just like former Browns star Terrelle Pryor.

As the Dawg Pound remembers, Pryor was a quarterback in college at Ohio State and spent the first few years of his NFL career, mainly with the Oakland Raiders, serving as a run-first signal-caller. But after finding himself down on his luck in the pros, he made the switch to wide receiver.

Although he didn't instantly find success in Cleveland out wide, he eventually did, even if just for a brief moment. During the 2016 NFL season, his second as a pass-catcher, Pryor caught lightning in a bottle and reeled in 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. It was revolutionary.

It was also detrimental to young quarterback prospects like Green, whose elite athleticism and inconsistency under center make people like me instantly think that he isn’t playing the right position. Let me be clear: Green should absolutely be given a chance to prove himself at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson is, both on and off the field, a massive question mark. Neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders has proven that they should be given the keys to the franchise. Green should be given as fair a shot as anyone.

When he looks good, Green looks really good. Like, game-changing good, especially when one factors in his dynamic running ability, which is sure to keep opposing defenses on their toes. But all I am saying is that Green has a clear backup plan. An ace in the hole, if you will. And the Browns have the blueprint.