Browns and Rams might not be done making business after Myles Garrett blockbuster

With Todd Monken leading the way, the Cleveland Browns' offense may finally soar. He's coming off turning the Baltimore Ravens' offense into one of the best in business, and while the Browns don't have Lamar Jackson or Derrick Henry, the arrow is clearly trending up.

That's especially the case for Harold Fannin Jr. He had an impressive campaign as a rookie, and given Monken's track record of success with playmaking tight ends, he could be in for an even bigger workload in year two.

Nevertheless, the Browns' TE room has clearly been a concern this offseason. After letting David Njoku go, they signed Jack Stoll, re-signed Blake Whiteheart, and drafted Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan. The mere fact that they double-dipped at the position in the NFL Draft highlights their focus on the position.

That's why, given Andrew Berry's recent talks with Les Snead, it wouldn't be far-fetched to think the Browns could follow the Myles Garrett blockbuster with another trade with the Los Angeles Rams. As Bleacher Report's Moe Moton revealed, they might be forced to trade veteran TE Colby Parkinson.

The Browns might be tempted to trade for Colby Parkinson

"Assuming Klare, Ferguson and Higbee are roster locks, Colby Parkinson or Davis Allen could be the odd man out if the Rams keep four tight ends. They're both entering the last year of their deals," wrote Moton. "Parkinson is more likely to draw interest on the trade market after racking up career highs in catches (43), receiving yards (408) and touchdowns (eight) last season."

There's clearly a close line of communication between both organizations and general managers, and the Browns have emphasized the position this offseason, so this can happen. As for whether it should happen, that's an entirely different discourse.

Parkinson is coming off his best career as a pass catcher, but he drew his worst pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus (49.7). The Browns already have a playmaking tight end in Fannin, and they should only be focused on guys who can complement his skill set.

Royer can be a difference-maker as a secondary pass-catching tight end. Like Parkinson, he's not the most willing or physical blocker, but he has upside as a YAC specialist and would be a cost-controlled option with four years left on his deal.

If they're still not sold on Stoll or Whiteheart, then the same can be said of Carsen Ryan. He's a gritty, sturdy, and hard-hitting blocker who can also contribute as a fullback. They can have a young and versatile tight end room at a discount without having to give up valuable trade assets.

Parkinson is a solid player, and the Browns might actually be interested in his services. That said, it might be better for them to just stay put and roll with the young guys they already have in the building.