Browns avoid taking QB altogether in chaotic 2-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Every week, new mock drafts crop up ready to disturb the common NFL fan across the internet. Most mocks are logical: if a team has an obvious need, then they're mocked to take the best available player that feels the need. If they have no apparent needs, then it's just going with the best player available and moving along.

Sometimes, though, there are mock drafts posted like the one published in The Athletic on Wednesday that seem to make no sense in regards to almost every top pick team. While this specific mock - written by Dane Brugler - actually does right by the Cleveland Browns, it would confuse any reader that decided to keep skimming through the rest of the picks.

The most egregious one comes in the form of who the Browns take, and who the quarterback needy NY Giants proceed to not take.

New mock draft in The Athletic is a wild 2-rounder

In the 2-round mock draft published by Brugler and The Athletic on Wednesday, the Browns skirt taking a quarterback in the first round as well as keep their second overall pick. They use it to select the best defender in the entire draft, Abdul Carter.

Carter would be an instant hit alongside Myles Garrett on the defensive line, and would add some wild pop to a D-line set to have Garrett, Isaiah McGuire, Jowon Briggs and Dalvin Tomlinson featured. With the status of Mike Hall Jr. to begin the 2025 season up in the air, and with a few veterans likely to need less snaps in 2025, Carter can be a breakout star for Cleveland if taken here.

There's no issue with that selection, but it's the fact that Brugler has the Giants passing on Shedeur Sanders and taking Travis Hunter at third overall that's truly chaotic. New York is desperate for a playmaker and signal caller to start next season, and Sanders is one of two quarterbacks worth taking in the first round of this draft. The fact that they pass in this mock is unrealistic.

Beyond that pick, the Browns are also mocked to take offensive lineman Airsontae Ersery in the second round. This is another solid mock pick for Cleveland as they need offensive line help in 2025, especially at tackle. Ersery is one of the best lineman in the draft, so if Cleveland isn't able to snag one of Will Campbell or Kelvin Banks Jr., he's a solid consolation.

Based on this mock, Brugler thinks the Browns are content with taking a quarterback in the third round with one of their two picks. It's hard to disagree with his logic as it pertains to the Browns, but it was just wild to see his pick for the Giants in the first round of this mock.

