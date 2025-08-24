Browns biggest winner from the preseason couldn't be clearer

The Browns wrapped up a perfect preseason by getting a 19-17 win over the Rams on Saturday in a game where they played all healthy starters other than Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett. The offense behind Joe Flacco got going for a touchdown after a slow start, and Dillon Gabriel looked capable of operating a timing-based offense in his double-digit play scoring drives to end the half. Defensively, the Rams only mustered one scoring drive in the first half of the game against the second unit.

The biggest winner from the entire preseason is clear after the finale, as Kevin Stefanski announced UDFA defensive lineman Adin Huntington has made the 53-man roster.

Adin Huntington's dominant preseason leads to spot on 53-man roster

Huntington has been making a name for himself all offseason due to his incredible athleticism. The defensive tackle out of Tulane (and initially Kent State) posted a near-perfect RAS score thanks to his elite speed, burst, and agility. Although he's quite undersized for his position (6'0", 280 pounds), it's nearly impossible to find another lineman with Huntington's athletic upside.

The rookie has played a significant role on special teams in the preseason because of his rare athleticism, including covering kicks and punts, something no linemen ever do. On top of all that, Huntington lined up as an extra tight end on the first team's very first offensive snap of the preseason, which all but sealed his fate.

.@Browns rookie Adin Huntington came in for the BIG HIT



Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XEb77bCARK — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2025

Some position groups are probably going to have to go a little thinner than usual on the initial 53-man roster because of the likelihood that they carry four quarterbacks (at least at first). Huntington was an obvious way to do this, since they can carry one less at either linebacker or safety that was going to be reserved for a special teams contributor.

Huntington might be one of the best stories out of Cleveland's training camp as an undrafted former two-star prospect who got his start at Kent State. Beyond how awesome the story is, Huntington is a legitimate athlete who has shown unique versatility in his young professional career. He will be an interesting player to monitor to see how his role develops over the season.

More Browns news and analysis