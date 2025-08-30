Browns brass shows up as Arch Manning era kicks off in star-studded OSU-Texas clash

This time next weekend, we'll be gearing up for the first full Sunday slate of the NFL season, including the Browns' home opener against the Bengals. Until then, the start of the college football season got underway with a full slate of games on Saturday. No game was more highly anticipated on this opening weekend than top-ranked Texas traveling to Columbus to take on the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

The headliner all offseason heading up to this game was the era change in Texas from Quinn Ewers to the highly-regarded Arch Manning. Plenty of buzz has surrounded the young quarterback this offseason about his future, as he is eligible for the 2026 draft, but rumors have surfaced that he might opt for another year at school.

With Manning getting the start among other elite talent on the field, Browns general manager Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam were on the sideline to take in the action of this massive game.

#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Berry at the Ohio State-Texas game, with Arch Manning and other big names in the house: —> https://t.co/Xcpzzn7nbE — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 30, 2025

Browns' top brass in attendance for OSU-Texas Week 1 clash

It wasn't the best day for the hyped-up quarterback prospect. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception and had a QBR of 58.0. Manning did have some moments where he showed why some are so high on him - a few perfectly placed downfield throws, such as a hole shot against cover two, along with his ability to create as a runner.

Overall, he wasn't consistent enough in his accuracy and decision-making on a down-to-down basis, which isn't surprising against an elite defense in an incredibly hostile environment.

Beyond Manning, Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs is an early contender for the best defensive player in the class, while receiver Carnell Tate could find his way into round one, and Texas linebacker Anthony Hill could be in contention for the best off-ball linebacker in the class. Buckeyes phenom receiver Jeremiah Smith is impossible to ignore, though he isn't eligible for the NFL until the 2027 draft.

All in all, the Browns are in a bit of a down period this weekend as they prepare to resume practice to get ready for the Bengals. There was an insane amount of talent just two hours away, and it would be foolish for them not to take the extra time to go check out some up-and-coming talent with a ton of draft capital next year.

More Browns news and analysis