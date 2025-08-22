Arch Manning's recent clarifying statement provides a glimmer of hope for Browns fans

The Cleveland Browns - despite all the anticipation that accompanies the launch of a new campaign - are still projected to have one of the worst records in the NFL in 2025. The lone bright spot to being the league's doormat, however, is getting the top selection in the following NFL Draft. In fact, the Browns have had the "honor" of selecting first overall twice in the last decade, proving that it is not the cure-all solution to a team's losing fortunes.

Ever since he entered the collegiate ranks as a five-star prospect - the top player in his class, no less - Arch Manning has been in the brightest of spotlights. His uncles are two-time Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning. His grandfather is Archie Manning, a legendary quarterback in his own right. This kind of legacy doesn't come around often, and it has caused fans of quarterback-needy teams to long for the youngest Manning quarterback as their franchise savior.

Arch Manning leaves door open to enter 2026 NFL Draft

Arch's collegiate career hasn't even necessarily begun, as he's been limited to spot duty as he backed up the reliable Quinn Ewers. With Ewers off to the NFL, the time is now for the redshirt sophomore to take the reins of the Texas Longhorns' offense.

With this being his third year of college football, it would theoretically be possible for him to enter the NFL Draft next offseason if he so chooses. This means fans of the Browns, his hometown Saints, as well as other projected bottom-feeder teams would be much too happy to have him fall into their lap after what would've been a difficult season.

Surely, the Browns would have a great deal of interest in Arch Manning if he were to have anywhere near the performance people are expecting from him this season. But after all the talk, it seems as though Jimmy Haslam even made a subtle point. This isn't a two-year rebuild; we want a long-term answer, ASAP.

Well, the most recent development in the saga would be welcome to that mindset, as well as any other fans who think the Longhorns' QB is destined for superstardom. At his own press conference, he was asked about his grandfather's comments about his intentions over the next two years. His answer was far from confirmation of any kind of family plan being in place.

"Yeah, I don’t know where he got that from. He texted me and apologized about that. I’m really just taking it day by day right now." Arch Manning

The hype had reached a fever pitch to the point that just last month, Haslam was asked about the team's potential interest in the young signal-caller in the future. His answer regurgitated what many have speculated about Manning's intentions as he embarks on his first season as the starter.

"I don't know Arch at all. I bet he stays in college two more years. I don't even think that's worth discussing. " Jimmy Haslam

The thinking goes: Peyton was a premier prospect, and still returned for his senior season. The exact same scenario played out with Eli. In fact, many found confirmation in the fact that in the August edition of Texas Monthly, Archie Manning seemed to confirm the idea, after being asked about the NFL teams supposedly jockeying to be the one in position to draft the 21-year-old.

"Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas." Archie Manning

This is the kind of sentiment that sends a longing fanbase into a tailspin. Add in the fact that none of the top draft-eligible signal callers have remotely the same hype around them at this time, some fans were starting to feel as though there was no hope to cling to. No clear-cut #1 overall pick to look forward to next April.

So, take it with a grain of salt. There's still a chance that Arch Manning balls out and winds up being selected near the top of next year's NFL Draft. Even if he doesn't, there's an entire Cleveland Browns season that's about to unfold to hold you over until any real answers emerge. In other words: buckle up, it's going to be a ride.

