Browns might already have to cross Arch Manning off their 2026 draft wish list

Although the Browns have the most interesting starting quarterback battle this offseason, chances are they will be taking one in the first round of next year's draft, barring a Brock Purdy-type season from Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.

The 2026 NFL Draft looks to be a stronger quarterback class, headlined by Clemson's Cade Klubnik, South Carolina's LaNoris Sellers, and maybe even Texas's Arch Manning. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam expressed his thoughts that Manning would stay at Texas another year instead of entering the 2026 draft. Arch Manning's grandfather, Archie Manning, predicted the same scenario.

Archie Manning predicts grandson Arch Manning will return to Texas over entering 2026 draft

Per S.C. Gwynne of Texas Monthly, the former quarterback and father of quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning sounded pretty certain about his grandson's future, even though he admitted they have not directly had a conversation about the topic.

"Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas." Archie Manning on grandson Arch Manning

Since Cleveland has their own first-round pick along with Jacksonville's, next year seems like the best chance to find a long-term option at the most valuable position in the sport - quarterback. The youngest Manning has only made two career starts, but his combination of arm talent and athleticism (along with his Manning background) has scouts eager for him to get to the NFL. Unfortunately for the Browns, the talk this offseason makes it sound like he isn't going to be an option unless they abandon a high pick next year after just one season.

Eli Manning is infamously known for his trade after being drafted by the Chargers despite informing them he did not want to play for them. It wouldn't be too surprising to see the Manning family take a similar approach with Arch should he enter the draft in 2026 if they aren't confident the Browns will be a suitable place for him to develop.

After the attention with Deshaun Watson and now the intense coverage of the quarterback competition for Shedeur Sanders, it might not be the worst thing for the Browns to probably not land one of the most talked-about prospects in recent history. All signs (besides Arch himself) have pointed towards the young Manning phenom returning to school for his redshirt junior season.

