Dawg Pound Daily
FanSided

Where the Browns Quarterback Battle Stands After Week One of Camp

Joe Flacco is holding the early edge, but Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel are keeping things competitive in Berea.
ByMark Sipos|
Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp
Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp | Jason Miller/GettyImages
1 of 5

Another Browns quarterback battle article? You better believe it!

It’s a battle royale featuring a 40-year-old former Super Bowl MVP, a once-promising first-round pick seeking redemption, and two intriguing rookies. Head coach Kevin Stefanski warned early on not to read too much into the initial depth chart and promised a fluid rotation. True to his word, the Browns have been shuffling four quarterbacks through practice as they search for the best man to lead the offense in 2025.

Here’s a look at how this unprecedented quarterback battle is shaping up after the first week of training camp.

Home/Browns News