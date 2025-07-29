Browns owner Jimmy Haslam seemingly makes it clear who he wants to see at quarterback

Everyone is waiting to see who will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, and that includes team owner Jimmy Haslam. On Tuesday, Haslam spoke with media members ahead of the Browns’ practice, and he fielded a ton of questions about the quarterback position. From if Deshaun Watson would ever play in Cleveland again to the possibility of the Browns drafting Arch Manning, the team owner was asked about everything.

That included being asked about who should start at quarterback this season. Haslam wasn’t directly asked asked who he wants to see under center, but he was asked if it was important to him to get a good look at the two rookie quarterbacks — Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — since Cleveland has two first-round picks in the 2026 Draft. The owner made it clear that it’s absolutely important to thoroughly evaluate the rookies, leaving everyone with the impression he wants to see Gabriel or Sanders start.

“Absolutely, absolutely, and Kevin is aware of that, knows how important quarterback is and he and Andrew talk about those things all the time,” - Jimmy Haslam on if it’s important to see the rookie QBs in game action this season 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/kyS2yzQTjx — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 29, 2025

Jimmy Haslam alludes to wanting to see Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders play a lot

This is a point that has been made since the draft; it makes sense for the Browns to see what they have in Gabriel and Sanders before they decide if they should select a first-round quarterback in 2026 or not. The team won’t be able to make a sound decision if the two guys are on the sideline, and Haslam understands that.

The team owner also expressed that general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski knows that as well. However, Haslam made it clear that neither he nor Berry will insert themselves on the decision to name a starter. The Browns’ owner said Stefanski will ultimately make that decision. Whether the head coach is influenced by the philosophy Haslam speaks of or not remains to be seen.

Of course, best-case scenario would be one of the rookies winning the job because they’re the best. That means either Sanders or Gabriel will give Cleveland the best chance to win, and will also give the franchise the necessary look to make the most sound decision around draft time.

READ MORE