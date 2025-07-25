Nick Saban responds to potential Browns’ master plan involving the legendary coach

Recently, sports personality Colin Cowherd decided to go on his show and announce what he referred to as “the worst-kept secret in the South.” This alleged secret is that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has a master plan to draft Texas quarterback Arch Manning in 2026, and hire legendary college coach Nick Saban out of retirement to coach Manning and the Browns. Cowherd highlighted a number of personal connections between Haslam, Saban, and the Manning family to emphasize this wasn’t a conspiracy theory, but a plan that’s in motion behind the scenes.

Despite his conviction, most people disregarded his words, mainly because of doubt that Saban would actually return to coaching— especially in the NFL. The legendary coach recently affirmed that’s the case. During a Friday appearance on “Fox and Friends,” discussing the current state of college football, the former coach was asked about a possible return. He admitted that he recently thought about it, only when doing chores that his wife asked him to do.

Will Nick Saban ever return to coaching? He reveals why he considered it two days ago! pic.twitter.com/j7YpGb2XVc — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) July 25, 2025

Saban was, of course, joking, detailing how he went from the coach leading one of the greatest dynasties to a normal husband taking care of his Honey-Do list. He eventually took a more serious tone and expressed that he enjoys what he’s currently doing, and has no plans to return to coaching.

Nick Saban shuts downs rumors about a return to coaching

The former coach went on to say there’s no opportunity that would entice him to get back on the sidelines right now. While he loved his time as a coach, he expressed that he’s in another era of his life right now— an era that’s about spending more time with his family. He’s not ready to give that up for the grind of coaching at 73 years old.

Of course, Saban is the greatest college coach of all time, which means he’s mastered coach speak. Because of that, some people may take his words with a grain of salt. He infamously said he will not be the head coach of Alabama, shortly before leaving the Miami Dolphins for the Crimsom Tide. However, that was nearly two decades ago, and Saban does really seem like his coaching chapter is behind him.

