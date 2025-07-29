Deion Sanders explains why Shedeur told him to stay away from Browns training camp

Prior to the start of NFL training camp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders shared a video on YouTube containing a phone call with him and his father, Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders. During the call, the elder Sanders told Shilo he would visit him for one of his training camp practices, then visit his other son, Cleveland Browns quarterback, Shedeur Sanders at a practice, before ultimately heading back to Colorado.

Sure enough, on July 24, Sanders was in attendance for a Buccaneers practice. From that point, people who knew about the plan to visit both sons were anticipating a stop in Berea. However, the Colorado football coach returned to Boulder, and never made his stop in Ohio. That left some fans asking why Shedeur didn’t get a visit. Turns out, the rookie quarterback didn’t want one.

On Monday, Deion Sanders appeared in a sit-down interview with former teammate and good friend Michael Irvin. In the interview, Sanders revealed Shedeur told him not to visit him in camp. Citing his limited reps, the rookie quarterback told his father he’s not where he wants to be yet, so he should just stay away until he gets there.

Shedeur Sanders told Coach Prime not to visit him at Training Camp:



“I’m not where I want to be, let me get where I need to be.”💯💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/GKOsA0ndLP — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) July 28, 2025

Shedeur Sanders is embracing the challenge of Browns’ quarterback competition

Sanders, who recently announced his battle with cancer, made it a point to let it be known that his youngest son wasn’t discouraged. According to him, Shedeur is embracing the challenge of being buried on the depth and responding with work. The rookie QB even told his father that when he has an opportunity in preseason games, he’s going to make sure to capitalize.

That's all you can ask for from any player, and the younger Sanders is making sure to walk the walk he’s talking. While he hasn’t received any first-team reps, and sometimes gets fewer reps than other quarterbacks on the roster, he’s making the most of each play, impressing whenever he’s on the field. Sanders has seemingly improved each practice of camp, and if that continues, he’ll get to where he wants to be.

Soon, the Browns will start joint practices and preseason games, and those will be tremendous opportunities for Sanders to send a message to the franchise. If he plays like he believes he’s going to, Cleveland will have some major decisions to make.

