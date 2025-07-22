Browns training camp schedule features the perfect test for the QB competition

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns’ veteran players joined the rookies for training camp, and the team will take the field together for their first practice on Wednesday. On Friday, fans will be able to watch the team practice, as Cleveland is set to hold its first of eight open practices.

Between July 25 and August 4, the Browns will have eight different dates at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea for fans to attend. Here’s a look at the full open practice schedule in Berea.

Browns open practice training camp schedule

• Friday, July 25. Practice starts: 2 P.M.

• Saturday July 26. Practice starts: 9:30 A.M.

• Monday July 28. Practice starts: 2 P.M.

• Tuesday July 29. Practice starts: 2 P.M.

• Wednesday July 30. Practice starts: 9:30 A.M.

• Friday August 1. Practice starts: 2 P.M.

• Saturday August 2. Practice starts: 9:30 A.M.

• Monday August 4. Practice starts: 2 P.M.

Of course, fans will be excited to watch the entire team during these open practices, but all eyes will certainly be on the quarterback competition. With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders all competing for the starting job, everyone will be paying close attention to how they perform. However, the real challenge and fun for the quarterback competition will come when the team is away.

The Browns have joint practices scheduled with the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles, and both will be on the road. Before they face these teams in the preseason, they will spend a week practicing with them. Those practices will be huge in evaluating the quarterbacks.

Browns’ joint practices with Panthers and Eagles will be big for quarterback competition

It’s one thing to compete hard against your own team, but having the opportunity to face another team for multiple days gives coaches an extended look at players in a game-like situation. If a starting quarterback isn’t decided by the team the Browns reach these practices, they will essentially be able to watch how each guy performs when the lights are on.

That will especially be the case against the Eagles, who are the defending Super Bowl champs. Philly is returning an elite defense, so they could make things difficult for Cleveland. However, the Browns should appreciate being able to get that look in training camp. That will ultimately help the team determine the best starting quarterback.

READ MORE