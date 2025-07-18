Shedeur Sanders isn’t allowing any Joe Flacco slander ahead of their camp battle

Before reporting to training camp on Friday, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a couple of stops out in the community. On Wednesday, he hosted the Garden Valley Fun Fest for community members who were recently impacted by a tragic fire. A day later, Sanders was at KFC giving away free food, as part of a challenge with the restaurant chain that his family has a sponsorship deal with. While Shedeur was giving away food at a Cleveland location, his older brother and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders was doing the same in Tampa, and big brother Deion Sanders Jr. was doing it back in their hometown of Dallas.

For the younger Sanders, this was a great moment for him to connect with Browns fans ahead of training camp. In true Cleveland fan fashion, they made sure to let the rookie quarterback know how they were feeling as they rolled through the drive-through. Unfortunately, some of those feelings were insults for Sanders’ teammates, but the first-year quarterback made sure to shut that down.

Streaming the entire thing on Twitch, one group of fans had some disparaging words for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Sanders quickly denounced those words, letting the fans know that him and Joe Flacco are cool. The fans respected what the rookie quarterback had to say, but they did make it known they like Sanders more than the other QBs.

This is typical fan behavior when a team has a quarterback competition. A lot of people pick sides and go to war. However, Sanders and all of the QBs in the crowded quarterback room have consistently made it clear they’re all good with each other and are just having a healthy competition. They will all compete in training camp over the next month and will let the best man win the job.

Although Sanders was the last quarterback added to the room, he definitely has the most support outside of the building, as he became an instant fan favorite. His work in the community since arriving in Cleveland has already won over the fans, now he must try to win the starting job and deliver for fans on the field.

