Shedeur Sanders gives back to Cleveland in a big way ahead of training camp

It’s unclear what Shedeur Sanders will be on the field as a quarterback— that will start to be discovered next week when the Cleveland Browns begin training camp —but it’s already evident who he is off the field. The rookie quarterback is a person who values community, and understands his role in building it. That was on full display on Wednesday as Sanders attended the Garden Valley Fun Fest at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Rainbow Terrace Apartments were recently struck by tragedy in late June, as an explosion and fire left one person dead, five people injured, and displaced more than 100 total residents. An entire 44-unit apartment complex was damaged with an estimated loss of $3.5 million. The fest on Wednesday was organized with the goal of celebrating the resilience of the community, giving them something fun to do, and also equipping them with resources as they navigate the aftermath of the tragic event.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is out at the Garden Valley Fun Fest, an event organized to unite the community after an explosion and fire at Rainbow Terrace Apartments last month displaced over 40 residents. There’s food trucks, free hair cuts and more activities at the event pic.twitter.com/7V1VGweVuc — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 16, 2025

On Tuesday evening, Sanders shared a flyer for the event, with his logo in the middle, on Instagram, with the caption, “I need everyone in Cleveland and surrounding areas to come out tomorrow and support The Rainbow Terrace Community. The rookie quarterback led the charge, streaming his time at the event on Twitch.

While he was unable to escape his stardom, taking countless pictures with fans, Sanders didn’t appear at the event as a celebrity, he attended the fest as a member of the community. The quarterback spent hours dancing, playing games, eating, and laughing as he got to know members of the community. He and teammate Mike Hall Jr., a Cleveland native, even played a football game with the kids.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders and DT Mike Hall Jr. have organized a pick up game of football with the kids at Rainbow Terrace Apartments. pic.twitter.com/sanZ7ZKzOn — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 16, 2025

With a ton of media in attendance, Sanders did stop for a few interviews, but he made it clear he wanted to spend most of his time with the people, not doing media things. However, he did tell media members it’s important to him to show up in person, in all communities, and not just donate money. The rookie believes the combination of both is how one can really build a relationship with the community, and that’s why he attended the event, in addition to bringing a ton of his custom gear, toys, and other items for community members to take home.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders found out about the Rainbow Terrace Apartment explosion/fire when he was out of town. He knew he didn't just want to send help, he wanted to spend time.



"Sending money and stuff, that's easy. But you have to actually go out there and be in the flesh." pic.twitter.com/iX0p0UyEq9 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 17, 2025

While Sanders hasn’t been in Cleveland long, his involvement in the community has quickly become the norm. On the day he was drafted, he told media members he would have a significant presence in the community, and he has delivered, showing up at schools, attending different camps and events, and working out with local players at their respective schools.

He has already earned the respect of the community off the field, and he will soon try to do the same on the field. If he can deliver between the lines as well, he’ll be on his way to legend status in Cleveland.

