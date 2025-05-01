Shedeur Sanders is already delivering on his draft-day promises to the Browns

When Shedeur Sanders was finally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 Draft, everyone said that if the young quarterback can back up his words, he’d ultimately be the steal of the draft. It’s still extremely early in the process, as Sanders hasn’t even been able to officially report to the team facility yet, but he is already backing up his words.

During his first media call after he was drafted, Sanders talked about how excited he was to get to Cleveland and show everyone the real him: a hard-working person that loves football and utilizes his platform to positively impact the youth. He made it a point to bring up that he will be a present figure in the Cleveland community for the youth. Just days after being drafted, the rookie quarterback is already delivering on that promise.

On Wednesday, Sanders went to speak with students at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, interacting directly with students and even taking pictures and signing autographs.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders vowed on draft day to get involved with youth here. He started on Wednesday already: https://t.co/lgAPYfKzHw — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 30, 2025

This is a tradition Sanders has been doing since his time in college. At least once a week, he likes to surprise students at a school, buying them pizza and spending time to answer any questions they have. Sanders did this all throughout Colorado during his time in Boulder, and even back in Mississippi when he was at Jackson State. In the past few months, he has continued it in states all across America while traveling this offseason, doing school pop ups in places like Louisiana, Florida, Neveda, and now Cleveland.

Prior to the draft, Sanders joined his good friend, and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, Maxx Crosby on an episode of Crosby’s The Rush podcast, and talked about why he frequently does school appearances. The quarterback explained that while there are a ton of ways to give back to the community, he likes to think back to when he was a kid and ask what would mean the most to him. The answer is spending quality time with the person you’re a fan of, and being able to pick their brain, laugh, and just have fun together over some pizza.

As Shedeur Sanders tries to make Cleveland home, he has already immersed himself in the community. The quarterback was also captured working out in a local Cleveland gym and running a hill in town. He told Cleveland this is the kind of player and person he is, and now he’s showing it. The next step will be showing the kind of quarterback he is when he takes the field for rookie minicamp from May 9-11.

