Latest Browns' record prediction is an unfortunate harsh reality for fans

The Cleveland Browns aren't projected to be good in the 2025 NFL Season, and this record prediction is a harsh reminder for fans. The team did shine in their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, and rookie QB Shedeur Sanders was on fire a bit.

However, when the rubber meets the road, the Browns just don't have much going for them in the 2025 NFL Season, and while fans may still be excited about what's to come, there is a harsh reality that the fanbase should accept.

In some recent record predictions for the 2025 NFL Season, the Cleveland Browns are reminded of the disaster to come.

Despite early preseason success, the Cleveland Browns aren't predicted to be very good

Here is some of what Moe Moton said about the Cleveland Browns finishing 2-15 in his record prediction:

Browns fans should look forward to the 2026 draft before the 2025 season kicks off. Aside from the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland has the worst QB situation with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as the top two starting candidates. The Browns may start one of their rookie signal-callers, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, following their Week 9 bye if they're well below .500 through eight contests. Furthermore, whoever starts under center will have unreliable pass protection.

This is the truth - and the primary reason for the team not likely to be any good in the 2025 NFL Season centers around their subpar QB situation. Joe Flacco might currently be the best option for the Browns, but he's likely not starting all 17 games. If that is the case, the other three QBs could see some action, and it's never good for an NFL team if three or four QBs are starting games.

Sure, the Browns could be frisky in a given week, but their chances of success in the 2025 NFL Season just aren't likely at all, and this record prediction is a harsh reminder of that.