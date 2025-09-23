The Browns have resumed a great story by bringing back a fan-favorite receiver

The Cleveland Browns, who are 1-2 after picking up a big win on Sunday, had a surprising breakout player in training camp. However, an injury cut the player’s time with the team short, and ended his storybook attempt to make the 53-man roster. That player is wide receiver Luke Floriea, who quickly became a fan favorite. Now, fans can rejoice, because the promising receiver is now back with the team, signing with Cleveland’s practice squad on Tuesday.

Floriea, an Ohio native from Mentor, joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent after his time at Kent State. He quickly made a name for himself in Cleveland, consistently making big catches throughout the offseason program and training camp. That continued into the preseason, when he made an impressive one-hand catch on a scramble drill from Shedeur Sanders.

However, Floriea also injured his hamstring on that play, so the team had to waive him. Now healthy, he can resume this amazing story on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Shedeur Sanders buys time and finds Luke Floriea for the one-handed catch! 😮



CLEvsCAR

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QzVH8AgevL — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2025

Browns sign promising receiver Luke Floriea to practice squad

It’s unclear if Cleveland has any plans to bring Floriea to the active roster, but if he can flash on the practice squad how he did throughout training camp, it has to be something the team considers down the line. The Browns offense hasn’t really done much through three games, so they have to be open to receiving a spark any way possible.

For now, Floriea will join the practice squad, and give the Browns’ quality defense some looks on the scout team. The scout team offense now has a few players who intrigued fans throughout training camp and the preseason. In addition to Sanders and Floriea, undrafted rookie receiver Gage Larvadain is also a member of the scout team. Like Floriea, Larvadain also stole the show in camp, but he made the initial 53-man roster. However, he was recently cut, and signed to the practice squad.

Sanders recently talked about how much pride the scout team takes in going against the Browns defense, and how good the group of receivers that make up the scout team are. That group now has Luke Floriea back in the mix.

