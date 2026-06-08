Browns can finally put irresponsible Brendan Sorsby conversation to bed

It’s the NFL offseason, which means the Cleveland Browns have found themselves in a lot of quarterback discussions. Of course, the majority of those discussions have been about the team’s ongoing quarterback battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, but it wouldn’t be a Browns offseason if people weren’t talking about quarterbacks they could add.

One polarizing name who emerged was Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby. The college player is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in what’s being billed as an elite 2027 Draft class, but his collegiate career was hanging in the balance after Sorsby admitted to a gambling addiction and illegally placing bets as a student athlete.

That admission led to the quarterback being ruled ineligible for his final season, which could’ve resulted in Sorsby entering the 2026 supplemental draft. That’s where the Browns enter the conversation. Like most things involving Cleveland and quarterbacks, a debate broke out on whether or not Cleveland should explore adding Sorsby.

Ultimately, the Browns won’t have to make a decision, because on Monday, a judge granted an injunction requested by Sorsby, making the quarterback eligible for the 2026 college season. While that’s good for the quarterback, it’s also good for Cleveland, because it saves the franchise from a discussion that was silly from the start.

Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby, slated to be one of college football's top prospects, will serve a two-game suspension as part of the ruling. In addition, he officially won't be eligible to participate in the NFL's Supplemental Draft. https://t.co/6PYSsyxTKM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2026

Brendan Sorsby ruled eligible, removing him as an option for Browns

Simply put, it would have been a really bad decision for Cleveland to use draft capital on Sorsby in a supplemental draft. Not only do the Browns already have a quarterback situation on their roster that they have to figure out, they would’ve been adding another one to the room, late in the offseason, with serious questions about if he’d even be allowed on the field.

Additionally, this situation stemmed from Sorsby's admission that he had a gambling addiction and illegally placed bets as a student-athlete. That brings a level of character concern into the evaluation, and the Browns aren’t really in any position to take that kind of gamble.

Even still, anyone who watches sports can admit that talent trumps all. If a player is truly elite, teams often find ways to look the other way, or ignore logic. Sorsby hasn’t even proven to be the kind of prospect worth that risk.

He could have a huge 2026 season, and put himself atop the 2027 Draft board, but as things currently stand, it would’ve been irresponsible for the Browns to roll the dice on Sorsby considering what he has going on, what could unfold in Cleveland in the 2026 season, and what the 2027 draft could look like at the quarterback position.