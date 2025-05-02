Browns can fix their biggest draft mistake with bold trade swing

The Cleveland Browns may have put together a very deep Mason Graham-led 2025 NFL Draft class, but this team's stunning decision to pass on Travis Hunter has left them with a hole at wide receiver that is so huge that only a trade for one of the better young pass-catchers in the AFC can fix it.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens may find himself on the outside looking in after this team agreed to hand DK Metcalf a gigantic new contract. If the Steelers are serious about maximizing value in a trade, the Browns might need to come knocking on Omar Khan's door.

NFL insider James Palmer, via Bleacher Report, believes that Pickens' time in Pittsburgh is "limited" after the Metcalf acquisition, which could kick-start even more trade rumors surrounding the polarizing Georgia alum. Cleveland may need receivers worse than any team in the entire league.

If the Steelers can get over the mental hurdle of trading a player within their own division, the Browns might be able to land someone who brings some immense talent, albeit with some attitude concerns on the field that could make him a bit less attractive when trying to acquire him.

Browns should consider big George Pickens trade with rival Steelers

Pickens has never had amazing quarterback play in his career, which will explain the 12 touchdowns in three seasons as a featured passing game option. However, Pickens tallied over 2,000 yards in two years with the ghost of Russell Wilson as his best ever quarterback.

With Amari Cooper traded and Elijah Moore in Buffalo, wide receiver went from a strength to a weakness for Cleveland. Pickens and Jerry Jeudy would immediately become one of the best wide receiver duos in the AFC, and the Browns might be able to hand him a big contract if they can escape from the Deshaun Watson wreckage.

There should be some reasonable concerns raised about Pickens if Pittsburgh is willing to deal him to a hated division rival, but this team is projected to start Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash at wide receiver in the upcoming season. That's not a viable wide receiver room for a team that might be trying to do some damage.

The Browns have to make at least one more addition to their wide receiver room before they begin the season, and Pickens might be the biggest swing this team can take that is within the confines of reality.