Browns coach details the difference between Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns spent six weeks building their offensive gameplans around rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, but with him now in concussion protocol, the franchise is now focused on rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. While the two can bond over the strange situation Cleveland put them in, it’s clear they are two different individuals and quarterbacks.

On Thursday, Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees gave a shockingly honest answer on how the two rookie quarterbacks differ. A reporter asked Rees if he has to adjust his play-calling mentality since Gabriel seems to be “robotic as a quarterback and follows everything to the script,” while Sanders “wants to freewheel it, get excitable, and throw it down field.” The offensive coordinator reflected on an early lesson he learned, saying great quarterbacks have a blend of artist and scientist.

In his response to the question, Rees characterized Sanders as the artist and Gabriel as the scientist. However, he acknowledged that both young quarterbacks already have some ability to do the other side, but Cleveland is working on instilling the perfect blend of artist and scientist in their rookie quarterbacks.

Coaches, especially in Cleveland, tend to lean on coachspeak when two players are compared against each other like Sanders and Gabriel were in the reporter’s question. It was cool to see Rees give an honest answer that wasn’t divisive, or harmful to either of his rookie quarterbacks. In doing so, he gave everyone a small glimpse into how the franchise sees the two QBs.

Shedeur, the artist, is more likely to go off script and hunt big plays, but as Rees said, “[he] has some ability to play with in the framework of the offense.” The offensive coordinator also said that Gabriel, the scientist likely to play it by the book, “has some ability to play free and create plays.” The point of Rees' message, though, wasn’t to compare them, but to emphasize that both have strengths and weaknesses, and the franchise is trying to develop them into well-rounded quarterbacks.

Gabriel has already had five and a half games to showcase his strengths and weaknesses, but fans and media members weren’t impressed with the solutions he was concocting. Now, Sanders will take the field and everyone is anxious to see what he will put on his canvas.