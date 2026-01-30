Browns’ coaching search revealed a clear message about Shedeur Sanders’ future

The Cleveland Browns recently hired Todd Monken to be the team’s next head coach, and the franchise is optimistic he can turn the team around. Monken’s specialty, and likely one of the biggest reasons he got the job, is on the offensive side of the ball. A successful offensive coordinator in college and the NFL, Monken will be tasked with improving an offense that has struggled for years.

Many people outside of Cleveland’s building believe his biggest hurdle in accomplishing that task will be the Browns not having an answer at quarterback. The franchise may not see it that way though. A recent report from senior NFL writer Albert Breer revealed something about Cleveland’s coaching search that points to the franchise believing they have a quarterback worth building around.

Breer explained that candidates had to complete a six-question written portion during their interview process, and one of the questions was “How would you develop Shedeur Sanders?” According to Breer, the young quarterback was one of three players specifically mentioned, but the only QB.

That certainly makes it seem like Sanders is someone Cleveland wants under center moving forward.

Browns put an emphasis on Shedeur Sanders’ development in coaching search

Breer made sure to emphasize candidates didn’t see this “as a definitive sign” they would have to start Sanders, and also pointed out that Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson came up in conversations. However, the prevailing takeaway was that “being able to get starter-level play out of Sanders was seen as a plus.”

That's great news for Sanders, and anyone who wants to see him as a starting quarterback in this league. After an infamous, confusing slide to the fifth round in the 2025 draft, the popular quarterback started at the bottom of Cleveland’s four-man quarterback room last offseason.

Sanders eventually found himself in the starting lineup for the final seven games of the season, and into the Pro Bowl — though his addition as a replacement had more to do with the availability of other quarterbacks than his performance.

Nevertheless, Sanders had the typical highs and lows of a talented rookie quarterback during his first season of NFL action. While many people want to rule him out as a potential starter in Cleveland moving forward, their disdain for him is rooted in the polarizing narratives surrounding him, that have been fostered on the internet.

In real life, the Browns seemingly believe he has the potential to be their starter, and new head coach Todd Monken will be tasked with figuring that out.