Browns could benefit massively from Lamar Jackson's uncertain future

When it comes to players that know how to win against the Cleveland Browns, Lamar Jackson is at the top of that list. The Ravens quarterback has a 10-5 record against the Browns and has gone 6-2 against them when playing on his home turf in Baltimore.

Needless to say, if Jackson wasn't a member of the Ravens anymore and left the AFC North altogether, that'd be music to Browns fans' ears. That could potentially happen sooner rather than later, at least according to FanSided's NFL insider Jason La Canfora. La Canfora wrote that the Ravens reportedly don't have much leverage when it comes to getting a new deal done for Jackson.

“They didn’t have much leverage before the restructure,” one GM said, “and now they don’t have any. You either sign him before the season or there’s a good chance he’s not there in 2027.”

Lamar Jackson could be traded out of the AFC North after this season

This would obviously be great news for the Browns, as it'd weaken the Ravens and Jackson wouldn't be able to terrorize them twice a year anymore. Baltimore would suddenly have to search for a new quarterback, and it would have a difficult time finding a signal-caller as talented as Jackson.

The Ravens spent a first-round pick on Jackson in the 2018 draft and after sitting behind Joe Flacco for the first chunk of his rookie season, he took over as the starter and the rest is history. He won league MVP in 2019 and 2023 and there was a strong argument for him to have also won the award in 2024.

Jackson signed an extension with the Ravens in 2023 but the contract drama is going to resurface again. If what La Canfora is saying is true, then the Browns might not have to worry about Jackson residing in the AFC North anymore and that almost feels too good to be true.

If all goes well for Cleveland, the Ravens will whiff on getting an extension done for their two-time MVP quarterback and Jackson will call another team (and division) home in 2027 and beyond. Fingers crossed.