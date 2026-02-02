Browns could fix O-line fast with Todd Monken’s Georgia ties

The Cleveland Browns desperately need to rebuild their offensive line. While their need for a quarterback has long been discussed, they might be under even more pressure to find some protectors.

Regardless of who's behind center, even the most talented quarterback can only do so much when he's not given time or room to operate. The Browns will have four of five starters hitting free agency, with the injury-prone Dawand Jones returning as a major question mark.

The Browns are expected to spend plenty of draft capital to fix that unit, but that might not be enough. With a tight salary-cap situation, they will probably have to resort to some buy-low options.

Fortunately for Cleveland, new head coach Todd Monken might be able to help in that area.

Todd Monken’s Georgia Bulldogs ties could give Browns a hidden O-line advantage

Xavier Truss, New Orleans Saints

Xavier Truss, a two-time national champion with Todd Monken, bounced between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent this past season. He's a long shot to make the Saints' 53-man roster in 2026 and, given his positional versatility, he's definitely worth a look.

He can play both guard and tackle, and he logged an impressive 88.6 percent pass-block win rate in his final season in college, per Pro Football Focus. While not a superstar by any means, he offers enough versatility, upside, and familiarity with the offense at a major discount.

Jamaree Salyer, pending free agent

The Los Angeles Chargers will probably revamp their entire offensive line. Considering that, getting one of the guys who failed to protect Justin Herbert might not be the most promising prospect. That said, Jamaree Salyer was above-average in pass-block grade (68.2, 46th in the league, per PFF).

Salyer will be a free agent, and he shouldn't be tough to convince to rejoin his former offensive coordinator. He's a rotational piece, but given his experience as a former starter, he can be an insurance policy in the case the Browns refuse to give up on Dawand Jones and his injury woes. Salyer could also be an above-average backup for any rookie they get.

Broderick Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers

Broderick Jones was one of the most promising OT prospects in the game when the Pittsburgh Steelers took him in the first round of the draft. Now, they're not likely to pick up his fifth-year option after he suffered a season-ending injury this season. That said, most of his struggles might not even be on him, and he still has starter potential.

The Steelers had him at right tackle before moving him to left tackle this season. They didn't develop him well alongside a shaky and inexperienced offensive line, and he may just need a change of scenery and some patience. In-division trades aren't common, but the Steelers might rather get something in return rather than just watch him walk away.