Browns could fuel QB drama with contradictory Brendan Sorsby takes

For weeks, the possibility of adding Brendan Sorsby has been a subject of debate for Cleveland Browns fans. He's unlikely to play another down of college football after being ruled ineligible following a gambling investigation, which could lead to him applying for the NFL's supplemental draft. Given his promising athletic profile, quarterback-needy teams should have interest.

However, it's not as simple as just drafting Sorsby one year early. By becoming a league employee, he would be subject to the NFL's personal conduct policy and potential suspension. That's not necessarily insurmountable, given that he was originally projected to enter the league in 2027, but it's definitely not ideal.

With that in mind, head coach Todd Monken was quick to shut down the idea of adding Sorsby to his current mix of four quarterbacks. He warned of a potential slippery slope because of all the uncertainty, and that he liked the team's current QB room.

“That’s a question for Andrew and for management," Monken said, via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "But from my end of it, kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that’s going to be your franchise quarterback — if he’s ever eligible to even play in the NFL.”

While that makes perfect sense, it didn't sound like general manager Andrew Berry was on the same page during his meeting with reporters on Tuesday.

Andrew Berry and Todd Monken may not see eye-to-eye on Brendan Sorsby

Berry had a much different response. He basically claimed that the Browns would do their due diligence on Sorsby if he becomes draft eligible, as they do with all prospects, and then make a decision. PR-trained answer or not, that's far from what his head coach echoed.

Browns GM Andrew Berry on possible interest in QB Brendan Sorsby https://t.co/uWQeegJImC pic.twitter.com/JBjYM8VFJS — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 2, 2026

There's a case to be made either way. On the one hand, Sorsby was projected to be an early first-round pick. He's got the arm talent and the tools to be a successful signal-caller at the next level, and the Browns would have probably been high on him had this scandal not broken out. He's also used to playing in Ohio's inclement weather, which is no small factor.

The Browns' quarterback competition is far from exciting, and there's a world where Sorsby could beat out both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders for the job. Even if he faced an immediate suspension upon entering the NFL, getting to sit and learn from an NFL coaching staff for a year could work wonders for his development. The supplemental draft is a blind-bidding system, so the Browns may not even have to use a first-round pick to land him.

Nevertheless, there are also some major red flags about his character. Gambling addiction is no joke, and with all the questions about the integrity of the game and NFL's partnership with sportsbooks, it's fair to wonder where Sorsby's football career goes from here. Everyone deserves the benefit of the doubt, but this is a multi-billion-dollar industry, and there's just too much at stake to roll the dice on a young player with a history of gambling.

The Browns likely won't be a playoff team now that Myles Garrett is in L.A., so there's no need to rush the process. There will be plenty of quarterback options to choose from in 2027. However, these contradictory takes might be an early sign of the same lack of GM-head coach connection that ultimately doomed Kevin Stefanski's tenure.

So far, Berry's actions and moves show he's fully aligned with Monken and wants to give him the weapons he needs to succeed and execute his vision. That's the way it should be.